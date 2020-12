In 2015, singer-songwriter Steve Grand put out a cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” accompanied by a cozy, romantic video co-starring Trevor LaPaglia in which the two of them put up the Christmas tree, hang a few ornaments, get under the mistletoe and cuddle up with onesies and coffee.

In 2020, Grand has released a poignant cover of another Xmas classic and brings back LaPaglia for another turn as his socially-distanced object of affection.