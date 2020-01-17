Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Jonas Brothers, Kanye West, Kim Petras, Charlize Theron, Calum Scott, Creating Change: HOT LINKS

BERNIE’S NEW BRO: Trump says impeachment timing meant to hurt Sanders. The president in a pair of tweets sought to exploit potential frustration among Democrats by echoing a theory among some lawmakers that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was aiding the 2020 candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden by timing impeachment votes to keep Sanders and other candidates in Washington as the Iowa caucuses approach.

They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial. Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

A LESSON IN ACTIVISM: Kelly Holstine, the first openly LGBTQ Teacher of the Year winner knelt during anthem at college football championship.

Honored as State Teachers of the Year at NCAA Champ FB Game. Given platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people. Like many before, I respectfully kneeled during Nat’l Anthem because, “No one is free until we are all free” (MLK). #imwithkap #blacklivesmatter #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/DimP3pBtBn — Kelly D. Holstine (she/her) (@kellydholstine) January 14, 2020

TRANS-CENDENT: Kim Petras slays first nationally televised performance on Good Morning America. Taking over the stage, she delivered a strong rendition of current single “Icy.”

FINE CHINA: How gay art survives in Beijing, as censors tighten grip.

MAMA BEAR: Charlize Theron: It hurt my daughter’s feelings when I used the wrong pronouns.

NOT A PRIORITY: After more than 48 hours of silence, Pompeo says State will investigate possible surveillance of ex-US ambassador.

HATEFEST HEADLINER: Kanye West is performing at Awaken2020 alongside a plethora of anti-LGBTQ speakers.



CREATING CHANGE: “The State of the Movement address is an opportunity to share the Task Force’s perspective on the critical issues facing our movement. This year’s choice was clear – we are centering the experiences of trans women of color.”

ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Hillary Clinton says ‘nothing was off limits’ with Hulu documentary series ‘Hillary’.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jonas Brothers

FRIDAY FLASH: Calum Scott