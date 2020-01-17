Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Jonas Brothers, Kanye West, Kim Petras, Charlize Theron, Calum Scott, Creating Change: HOT LINKS

BERNIE’S NEW BRO: Trump says impeachment timing meant to hurt Sanders. The president in a pair of tweets sought to exploit potential frustration among Democrats by echoing a theory among some lawmakers that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was aiding the 2020 candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden by timing impeachment votes to keep Sanders and other candidates in Washington as the Iowa caucuses approach.
A LESSON IN ACTIVISM: Kelly Holstine, the first openly LGBTQ Teacher of the Year winner knelt during anthem at college football championship.
TRANS-CENDENT: Kim Petras slays first nationally televised performance on Good Morning America. Taking over the stage, she delivered a strong rendition of current single “Icy.”
FINE CHINA: How gay art survives in Beijing, as censors tighten grip.
MAMA BEAR: Charlize Theron: It hurt my daughter’s feelings when I used the wrong pronouns.
NOT A PRIORITY: After more than 48 hours of silence, Pompeo says State will investigate possible surveillance of ex-US ambassador.
HATEFEST HEADLINER: Kanye West is performing at Awaken2020 alongside a plethora of anti-LGBTQ speakers.
CREATING CHANGE: “The State of the Movement address is an opportunity to share the Task Force’s perspective on the critical issues facing our movement. This year’s choice was clear – we are centering the experiences of trans women of color.”
ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Hillary Clinton says ‘nothing was off limits’ with Hulu documentary series ‘Hillary’.
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jonas Brothers
FRIDAY FLASH: Calum Scott