Gavin Grimm’s Former School District Considers Ending the Discriminatory Transgender Bathroom Ban That Made National Headlines

Gavin Grimm’s four year battle against the Gloucester County School Board’s discriminatory transgender bathroom ban may finally be bearing some fruit.

Grimm’s case against his former Virginia school district, which made its way to SCOTUS before that court handed it back to the lower courts without considering it, is still in flux, but the Gloucester County School Board last night held a hearing on allowing transgender students to use the restroom corresponding to their gender identity.

The AP reports: “The Gloucester County School appeared starkly divided Tuesday over the prospect of ending the policy, provoking citations of scripture and the higher suicide rate among transgender teens. The district has drawn national attention for its transgender bathroom ban. Concerns were also raised about the cost of a yearslong lawsuit.”

A vote was not taken Tuesday night. But Grimm’s case continues.

The AP added: “Grimm has also been expanding his case against the school board. A federal judge ruled Thursday that he can sue over its refusal to change the gender on his high school transcript, which still lists him as female. Grimm said the unchanged transcript will stigmatize him every time he applies to a college or potential employer that asks for it.”

Last May, the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia denied the school board’s motion to dismiss Grimm’s case after the U.S. Supreme Court handed it back to the lower court.