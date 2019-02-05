Trump, Who Fired Presidential Council on AIDS and Defunded Vaccine Research, Says He’ll Defeat Disease in 10 Years: WATCH

Providing no clue on what steps he would take to do so, Donald Trump vowed to end AIDS in 10 years during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.

Said Trump: “In recent years we have made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach. My budget will ask Democrats and Republicans to make the needed commitment to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years. Together, we will defeat AIDS in America.”

“Together we will defeat AIDS in America and beyond.”



President Trump says he has a plan to eliminate the HIV epidemic within 10 years. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/fVq4wo10VA February 6, 2019

LGBTQ advocates were quick to remind Trump of his, and his VP’s alarming and destructive record on HIV/AIDS. in December 2017, Trump fired his entire Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS with no warning. He defunded NIH vaccine research efforts and his past budgets have also requested additional cuts in funding to fight HIV/AIDS that Congress has refused.

Vice President Mike Pence said in 2000 that he was in favor of sending money allocated to care for people with HIV/AIDS to organizations that provide gay conversion therapy, and this year failed to mention the LGBTQ community in his World AIDS Day speech for the second year in a row.

Trump now talking about AIDS and HIV — claiming he will “eliminate HIV epidemic within ten years.”



Gives no details — NOT ONE.



He fired his entire AIDS commission, defunded vaccine, moved to cut other funding, bows to abstinence-only religious zealots.



BULLSHIT. #SOTU — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) February 6, 2019

Trump: "Together, we will defeat AIDS in America and beyond." Note: the "and beyond" part appears to have been ad-libbed. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 6, 2019

It is a more than a little ironic that @realDonaldTrump is now asking Congress for more funds to fight #HIV when his last two budget proposals recommended CUTS to HIV funding, including the Special Minority AIDS Initiative Fund, and Congress refused to make those cuts. #SOTU https://t.co/VOB1SdYzZI — Scott A. Schoettes (@PozAdvocate) February 6, 2019

FLASHBACK: December 2017 "The remaining members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS were fired en masse…Months after a half-dozen members resigned in protest of the Trump administration's position on health policies, the WH dismissed the rest through a form letter" https://t.co/NpLkRcsG4G — Thomas Roberts (@ThomasARoberts) February 6, 2019

Let us be the first to tell you that Trump does not give shit about people living with HIV. And remember that any and all anti-LGBTQ+ legislation results in a spike in new HIV infections. #SOTU — ACT UP New York (@actupny) February 6, 2019

Reminder: Mike Pence’s anti-choice policies caused a literal HIV epidemic in Indiana. #SOTU https://t.co/uzze23iP5Q — NARAL (@NARAL) February 6, 2019