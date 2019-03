Adele and Jennifer Lawrence made an unannounced visit to the gay bar Pieces in New York City and shocked everyone. But the two liquored-up celebs were far from wallflowers.

Adele took part in a game with the host Brita Filter as J Law looked on, and they appeared to be having a great time.

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence showing up to Pieces, which always smells faintly of stale gutter water and balls, is also a square I did not have on my 2019 Bingo card. What is happening. Is it the end. — Eunice Chantilly's tacky barrette. (@RafiDAngelo) March 23, 2019

um jennifer lawrence and adele are at pieces right now sjjsjsjsjdks — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) March 23, 2019

And @Adele is on stage at Pieces tonight. Oh boy, this is fun pic.twitter.com/e7fesvNIEI — Papacito Bach (@papacitobach) March 23, 2019

ADELE WITH A FAN AT PIECES BAR ( GAYBAR ) LAST NIGHT. SHE LOOKS SO GOOD!! #adele #adeleadkins pic.twitter.com/QHN8uxkTwa — babbelz ⚰️ (@babbelz2) March 23, 2019





I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

NEW ❗

Jennifer Lawrence y Adele en New Pieces Bar ayer por la noche 🤣 #jenniferlawrence #adele pic.twitter.com/IjjGQ6MiEd — Jennifer Lawrence Argentina Fans (@JLawrenceARG) March 23, 2019

❤️😍👏🏽Adele @Adele on stage at Pieces Bar in New York Friday March 22 2019

Photo by Jorge Hadad Rey https://t.co/tDR1TXxFhq pic.twitter.com/J8LvmNvrLN — Adelettes (@Adelettes) March 23, 2019

😂📸Caption this…. Adele @Adele with Jennifer Lawrence at Pieces Bar New York March 22 2019

Photo by Elizabeth Lauren https://t.co/ylhItLt8V0 pic.twitter.com/lI8AUmPKnF — Adelettes (@Adelettes) March 23, 2019