‘Queer Eye’, ‘American Gods’ and ‘Project Runway’ Return, Plus More TV This Week

Actress Courteney Cox explores the diverse experiences of Americans having babies in the new series, 9 Months with Courteney Cox on Facebook Watch (embedded above). This week’s episode, released Wednesday, follows the journey of two gay best friends having a baby together.

Project Runway is coming home to Bravo. The beloved reality-TV competition is getting a whole new makeover, with new host Karlie Kloss. Sadly, there’s no Tim Gunn, but season four winner and most successful Runway-alum Christian Siriano is in. Catch the premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

Rejoice! The Queer Eye guys are back with a new season on Netflix Friday. I don’t know about you, but I could sure use a dose of the new Fab Five’s collective care, empathy and joy these days. Treat yourself to a break from the newscycle, and indulge in some feel-good TV this weekend.

One of TV’s most intriguing and queer-friendly dramas is in the throes of its second season. American Gods returned to Starz last week, still mired in conflict between the Old Gods and New Gods. This season promises to continue the queer love story between cab driving Salim and Jinn. New episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on Starz.

Buckle up for a mind-bending new comedy. Recently premiered premium cable series Now Apocalypse follows a queer man in Los Angeles trying to navigate life, love and crippling visions of the end of the world. Don’t miss episode two 9 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Starz.

