Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Marriage of Gay Strongman Rob Kearney in Australia

Gay pro strongman Rob Kearney was in Australia over the weekend to compete in the Australian Arnold Sports Festival over the weekend. Kearney won first place at the event, considered the second most prestigious event in professional bodybuilding, and also got married to his partner Joey Aleixo.

Wrote Kearney on Instagram: ‘So we did a thing. We didn’t tell many people, but on March 17, 2019 @worlds_gayest_strongman and I got MARRIED!! To call this man my husband is a dream come true and he is and always will be my soulmate. I am so excited to start this new journey as a married couple and my heart has never been so full of love 💙💙 #husbands’

Helping him celebrate both his win and his wedding was Arnold Schwarzenegger, for home the event was named.

Schwarzenegger tweeted: “I think this is a first: winning the @arnoldsports Strongman and getting married in the same weekend. Congratulations guys. I was honored to celebrate with you.”