Beau Mirchoff, Fitz and the Tantrums, Golan Heights, Noah Centineo, New Zealand, Hope Hicks, Schitt’s Creek: HOT LINKS

ISRAEL. Trump uses Twitter to unilaterally introduce new foreign policy on Israel.

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

NARCISSISTIC WHINER. Trump is bent out of shape that he didn’t get a thank you for McCain’s funeral.

NEW ZEALAND. Prime minister bans military-style guns after mosque terror attacks: ‘Ardern said the sales ban was effective immediately to prevent stockpiling and would be followed by a complete ban on the weapons after new laws were rushed through. She said people could hand over their guns under an amnesty while officials develop a formal buyback scheme, which could cost up to 200 million New Zealand dollars ($140 million).’

HE-MAN. Noah Centineo will play the Masters of the Universe superhero in an upcoming film.

COOPERATING. Hope Hicks will turn over documents to the House Judiciary Committee: ‘The request included documents from “any personal or work diary, journal or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events” about Trump, the Trump campaign, the Trump Organization and the executive office of the President.’

DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME. We are suspending the program over fear for our safety. “What started as a fun community event shared between us, a couple of drag queens and kings, and a few families has become a national controversy. People are being threatened. People are being hurt.”

SCHITT’S CREEK. It’s returning!

WEST VIRGINIA. ACLU says school has refused to take bullying of transgender student by assistant principal seriously: “I refuse to allow the Board of Education and Assistant Principal Livengood to sweep what happened to me under the rug,” the student said. “Since the incident in the bathroom, I have seen little effort from the administration to create real change and ensure this never happens again. That is a slap in the face to me and unacceptable for all LGBTQ students in Harrison County.”

REPULSIVE. Devin Nunes defends protesters using N-word at civil rights icon John Lewis.

BREAKING: Video of Devin Nunes defending protestors who yelled the "n-word" at US Rep John Lewis: "I think people have every right to say what they want. If they wanna smear someone, they can do it." Nunes is terrible. Dug up @TheDemCoalition. From 2010. pic.twitter.com/lk51mSSGW8 — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) March 21, 2019

KELLYANNE CONWAY. “My husband also has been very critical of the president publicly, which is unlike him. He’s traditionally been a very private person. In 2016, which was known as the year of the tweet, George Conway sent exactly zero tweets. So this is new. And what also is new is not supporting the agenda of the president and my work there.”

BACK END. Beau Mirchoff’s furry buns.

NEVADA. Lawmakers consider ban on ‘gay panic’ defense: ‘The bill, SB 97, was introduced by the Senate Committee on Judiciary on behalf of the Nevada Youth Legislature and states that “alleged state of passion or provocation shall be deemed not to be objectively reasonable if it resulted from the discovery of, knowledge about or potential disclosure of the actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of the victim.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Fitz and the The Tantrums “123456”.

REAL ESTATE OF THE DAY. The Tropics, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s new $9 million Beverly Hills mansion.

CASTING OF THE DAY. For the first time every, the lead in Dear Evan Hansen is being played by a teen, 16-year-old Andrew Barth Feldman.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Lucas the spider. “This colorful little Jumping Spider with the scientific name Parnaenus cyanidens lives in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. Jumping spiders, Salticidae are the largest family of spiders. They do not build a web to trap insects, but jump on their prey and grab it with the jaws. Jumping spiders still produce silk for safety lines as can be seen at 20″ in the video and also to build a tent as shelter from bad weather and to sleep at night. As most spiders they have four pairs of eyes, which give them a 360-degree view of the world. Their large frontal eyes are build like telescopes and provide them with very sharp vision. A mobile retina allows them to scan the object they are looking at.”

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Felipe Duartt.