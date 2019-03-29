Beyoncé Pays Emotional Tribute to Gay Uncle After Shangela Slays Epic Tribute to Beyoncé, at GLAAD Awards: WATCH

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were honored with the Vanguard Award at last night’s GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

But prior to receiving the award, they were honored with an epic lip-sync medley of Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child hits from RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela that brought the audience to its feet.

OMG. @itsSHANGELA IS PERFORMING A BEYONCÉ MEDLEY IN FRONT OF BEYONCÉ AT THE #GLAADAWARDS. pic.twitter.com/VNS0oGurxF March 29, 2019

.@itsSHANGELA capped off her marathon 7-minute Beyoncé megamix performing the iconic Single Ladies dance and received an electrifying standing ovation from the entire #glaadawards audience, including multiple standing ovations from Queen Bey herself. It’s what she deserves! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oHTlWRDEev — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 29, 2019

Accepting their awards, Jay-Z honored his mother Gloria Carter, who is gay and received an award from GLAAD last year.

I want to dedicate this award to my Uncle Johnny, the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever known, who helped raise me and my sister,” said Beyoncé, her voice shaking with emotion. “He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting. Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggles served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights.”

Earlier this month, GLAAD explained why they’re honoring Beyoncé: ‘Beyoncé has spoken out against laws that would discriminate against LGBTQ people in states including North Carolina and celebrated the passage of marriage equality nationwide, saying that “everyone has the right to love who they love.” She has spoken out loudly for LGBTQ youth and told her followers on social media that “LGBTQ students need to know we support them.” Beyoncé has included LGBTQ people and couples in videos for ‘Formation’ and ‘All Night’ and dedicated her performance of ‘Halo’ to the victims and survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting during “The Formation World Tour.” Ivy Park, her athleisure clothing line, proudly showcased transgender actress Laverne Cox as one of the featured faces in one of the brand’s promos.’

And Jay-Z: ‘JAY-Z received a GLAAD Special Recognition Award last year for his song and music video, “Smile,” featuring his mother Gloria Carter who used the song to come out as a lesbian. The lyrics and video poignantly share the powerful story of Ms. Gloria Carter, who accepted the GLAAD Media Award from journalist Robin Roberts. JAY-Z has featured LGBTQ people in his art including an appearance by LGBTQ leader Janet Mock in the video for ‘Family Feud,’ which opens with a quote from iconic gay writer James Baldwin. JAY-Z also famously supported the passage of marriage equality, noting it was “the right thing to do as a human being.”’

Additional GLAAD Awards handed out:

HIV/AIDS advocate Morris Singletary, who works with GLAAD and Gilead’s COMPASS InitiativeTM; writer, producer, and director Janet Mock; stylist Ty Hunter; and Emmy and GLAAD Media Award-winning writer, producer and actor Lena Waithe presented them with the GLAAD Media Award.

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress Allison Janney presented Sean Hayes with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for his LGBTQ advocacy and work to tell LGBTQ stories.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Love, Simon (20th Century Fox) [accepted by: Greg Berlanti and cast members including Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Alexandra Schipp; presented by Gwyneth Paltrow]

Outstanding Comedy Series: Vida (Starz) [accepted by: Tanya Saracho and cast members; presented by Jake Borelli and Alex Landi (Grey’s Anatomy) and Olivia Munn]

Outstanding Reality Program: Queer Eye (Netflix) [accepted by: Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown; presented by Meghan Trainor and Nico Santos]

The following is a list of other award recipients announced at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles:

Outstanding Documentary: Believer (HBO)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): “Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book (TBS)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Video Game: The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Bethesda Softworks)

Outstanding Comic Book: Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell (DC Comics)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Variety

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language): “Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language): “Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)

Special Recognition: Nanette (Netflix)

Special Recognition: TransMilitary (Logo)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): House of Mamis (INTOmore.com)