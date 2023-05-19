Disco ball horses and dancing robots: Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour blasts off in Europe

Published by

Euronews (English)

Queen Bey is back with her spectacular Renaissance World Tour, the megastar’s first solo tour in seven years. She kicked things off with her first performance in Stockholm, Sweden last week (10 May), but the 41-year-old singer is currently in the UK, having played to colossal, cowboy hat-wearing crowds in the Welsh capital Cardiff on 17 May. “You could have been anywhere in the world tonight, but you choose to be here with me,” Beyoncé told the audience after taking to the stage. The tour’s 43-date run, which is due to end in September 2023, is a no-expenses spared extravaganza of out of this …

Read More