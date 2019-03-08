Chelsea Manning Jailed for Criminal Contempt After Refusing to Testify About Wikileaks Before Federal Grand Jury

Transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning has been charged with criminal contempt and jailed after refusing to testify before a federal grand jury looking into Wikileaks.

NBC News reports: ‘U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton told Manning that she would remain in federal custody “until she purges or the end of the life of the grand jury” a statement from her representatives said. Earlier in the day, Manning told reporters that she was prepared to go to jail following the closed contempt hearing for her resistance to provide testimony because she doesn’t believe in the grand jury process.’

The NYT adds: ‘The case is part of a long-running criminal inquiry into WikiLeaks and its leader, Julian Assange, that dates to the Obama administration and which the Trump administration revived. Ms. Manning said on Thursday that prosecutors on Wednesday had asked her a series of questions about WikiLeaks before the grand jury, but she had responded to every question by saying it violated her constitutional rights.’