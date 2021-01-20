Trump Issues 143 Pardons and Commutations including Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne, Kwame Kilpatrick

Steve Bannon

Donald Trump issued a huge list overnight of 70 expected pardons and 73 commutations. Read the full list HERE.

The list of pardons included former White House adviser Steve Bannon who was charged with defrauding donors to Trump’s border wall campaign and rapper Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty to a charge of gun possession. Trump fundraiser Elliot Broidy, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy related to a lobbying effort on behalf of a foreign billionaire, was pardoned

CNN adds: “Trump also offered clemency to Paul Erickson, the conservative political operative and ex-boyfiend of alleged Russian spy Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges; Robin Hayes, a North Carolina political donor convicted of trying to bribe officials; Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, convinced of federal charges including racketeering, extortion and the filing of false tax returns; William Walters, a professional sports gambler convicted of insider trading; and Aviem Sella, an Israeli air force officer who the US accused of being a spy.Bob Zangrillo, the Miami developer and venture capitalist charged in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal, also received a pardon.”

Among those who didn’t receive pardons: Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who was so sure he’d get a pardon he had a pickup truck limo waiting for him at the prison, and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.