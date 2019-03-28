Human Rights Campaign Suspends Google from ‘Corporate Equality Index’ Over Gay Conversion Therapy App

The Humans Right Campaign has suspended Google from inclusion in ints annual Corporate Equality Index since it has resisted calls to remove an app from Living Hope Ministries that has been banned by Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft that teaches kids that being gay is wrong and they can pray it away. In 2018, Google had a perfect 100 rating.

The index is often used by companies to tout their records on LGBTQ rights and non-discrimination.

Said HRC in a statement: “We have been urging Google to remove this app because it is life-threatening to LGBTQ youth and also clearly violates the company’s own standards.”

Said HRC in a note about the suspension in this year’s index:

“Such practices have been rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades. Minors are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide. Pending remedial steps by the company to address this app that can cause harm to the LGBTQ community the CEI rating is suspended.”