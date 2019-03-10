Country Singer Cameron Hawthorn Comes Out as Gay with New Video: WATCH

Country artist Cameron Hawthorn is making a big splash with his new video “Dancing in the Living Room”.

Not only is the clip a romantic tribute to love and intimacy, the video also serves as his official coming out.

Hawthorn told The Advocate: “I remember always thinking how special it was to dance freely with my boyfriend in the living room of our apartment — being gay, it’s not as easy to dance as a couple in public together as it is for a straight couple. I wanted to express how special that moment is for a couple, when it’s just the two of you in the privacy of your own four walls.”