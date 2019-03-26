American Idol’s Gay Church Janitor Blew Judges Away Again with a Roberta Flack Classic: ‘He is an Amazing Singer’ — WATCH

American Idol‘s gay church janitor Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon punctuated the second part of his initial Hollywood week audition with the Roberta Flack Classic “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and left the judges astonished, bringing them to their feet.

“He is an amazing singer,” gasped Luke Bryan.

It’s a shame that Idol chooses to post the clips without the intro exposition, because there was a lovely interview with Harmon which featured his boyfriend, also a musician.

If you want to see more performances from Harmon after watching the clip below, watch his rendition of Carole King’s “Beautiful” or his original song “Almost Heaven”.