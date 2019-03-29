Google Finally Pulls Gay Conversion Therapy App After HRC Suspends its Corporate Equality Ranking

Relenting to weeks of pressure and the Human Rights Campaign’s suspension of its Corporate Equality Index ranking, Google finally pulled an app from Living Hope Ministries that promoted harmful Gay Conversion Therapy from its app store.

Said Google in a statement: “After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and making sure we had a thorough understanding of the app and its relation to conversion therapy, we’ve decided to remove it from the Play Store, consistent with other app stores.”

HRC’s President Chad Griffin also released a statement: “We applaud Google for making the right decision to pull this app from their online store. So-called conversion therapy is a debunked practice that’s tantamount to child abuse and is proven to have dangerous consequences for its victims. Google and other platforms that have pulled this app are taking an important step to protect LGBTQ youth.”