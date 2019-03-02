‘One Million Moms’ Soil Themselves Over Gay Cottonelle Commercial

American Family Association subgroup One Million Moms is trying to flush a new Cottonelle toilet paper ad which features a gay couple but they are going to need to retrieve a plunger because this one isn’t going down easily.

WATCH IT: Gay Couple Featured In Cottonelle Commercial

Gasps One Million Moms’ mouthpiece Monica Cole before sending her easily-offended troop of bigots to an online petition: ‘The ad features a homosexual couple and suggests one should “feel like the kind of guy you can take home to mother” when meeting the parents. All of Cottonelle’s commercials are on YouTube, but this ad with a gay couple is the only one with the comments disabled, and with more dislikes than likes, it is probably safe to say many of their customers were not praising the company like they hoped.’

Meanwhile, Cottonelle has been standing up for its ad on Twitter.

Hi Kenny, thanks for reaching out. No matter a person’s orientation, gender, or anything else, being clean impacts everyone. Here at Cottonelle Brand, diversity is embraced in all aspects and we are proud to share a commercial that is representative of that. February 19, 2019

No matter a person’s orientation, gender, or anything else, being clean impacts everyone. Here at Cottonelle Brand, diversity is embraced in all aspects and we are proud to share a commercial that is representative of that. Thank you for reaching out — Cottonelle (@cottonelle) March 1, 2019

It’s a bummer you aren’t a fan of the peach, Olivia. We hope that even though you’re not a fan of our ad, you’ll be a fan of staying clean with our CleaningRipples. Thank you for reaching out. — Cottonelle (@cottonelle) February 20, 2019