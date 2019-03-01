Glenn Close Confirmed to Reprise ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Role in Movie Musical Adaptation

Glenn Close will reprise her Tony Award-winning role in the movie musical adaptation of the Sunset Boulevard role she played on Broadway in 1994 and 2016, with choreographer Rob Ashford (Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Wedding Singer, Curtains, Cry-Baby, Promises, Promises and Evita) directing. The film is expected to begin shooting this fall.

THR reports: “Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is among the producers of the project, adapted from the 1950 black-and-white classic that starred Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a faded and deluded silent-screen star who ensnares a down-on-his-luck screenwriter (William Holden) into her fantasy of making a comeback. A byzantine love story ensues that ends, ultimately, in tragedy.”