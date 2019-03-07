Ilhan Omar, Lucille Ball, Alek Trebek, Queen Elizabeth, Jussie Smollett, Kindness, Kit Harington: HOT LINKS

95 PERCENT COMMITTED. Joe Biden on a 2020 presidential run: ‘Mr. Biden’s decision looms as perhaps the most significant unanswered question of the 2020 contest and his entry could bring shape to what has been a diffuse Democratic primary, providing voters with a clear front-runner.

ILHAN OMAR. No, Democrats aren’t anti-Israel.

NYC. Taylor Swift’s stalker broke into her house again.

JARED KUSHNER. Trump’s son-in-law shut embassy staffers out of meetings with Saudi Arabian officials: ‘Officials and staffers in the U.S. embassy in Riyadh said they were not read in on the details of Jared Kushner’s trip to Saudi Arabia or the meetings he held with members of the country’s royal court last week, according to three sources with knowledge of the trip. And that’s causing concern not only in the embassy but also among members of Congress.’

SUITCASES FULL OF EVIDENCE. What Michael Cohen brought to the House committee this week: “One of the most stunning images of the past week, which has been a fairly stunning week when it comes to Michel Cohen, was Cohen entering Capitol Hill yesterday with three suitcases and a big file folder,” she said. “I think that that, to me, was a moment that must have struck fear in President Trump and his family, and anyone who works in the Trump organization.”

MORE MUELLER INDICTMENTS TOMORROW? Former CIA director John Brennan wouldn’t be surprised.

SUING. Michael Cohen sues the Trump organization for nearly $2 million in legal fees. “Michael Cohen claims in the lawsuit that he had signed a contract with the Trump Organization that obligated the company to pay his legal expenses via an indemnification agreement. He alleges that after paying out some $1.7 million, the Trump Organization stopped reimbursing him in June 2018.”

DIAGNOSIS. Alek Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

BLUBBED. Kit Harington reveals how he reacted to the end of Game of Thrones.

CANCELED. State Department cancels journalist Jessikka Aro’s International Women of Courage Award after they saw her Twitter feed criticized Trump. “It created a shitstorm of getting her unceremoniously kicked off the list,” said one U.S. diplomatic source familiar with the internal deliberations. “I think it was absolutely the wrong decision on so many levels,” the source said. The decision “had nothing to do with her work.”

PSYCHOPATH. Michael Musto describes convicted killer and former club kid Michael Alig in an interview with Adam Sank.

DOUBLE THAT. House Democrats advance bill raising minimum wage to $15 by 2024. “But with a Republican-controlled Senate and White House until at least 2020, that’s as far as the bill will likely get.”

TIM APPLE. Ivanka Trump can’t stop laughing at her father’s idiocy.

“DEAR KING”. How one of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago members addressed him in a letter asking for a favor.

CHICAGO. Dozens of workers at Northwestern Hospital reportedly fired for viewing Jussie Smollett’s medical records.

RIGHT A WRONG. The North Atlantic Right Whale must be saved: ‘While the days of commercial whaling may be over, human activity remains their biggest threat. Once numbering in the tens of thousands, there are fewer than 415 right whales left alive today. Among remaining right whale, fewer than 100 are breeding females. At best, we have only five years to reverse this course before it’s too late. Without committed and immediate action, the species will become functionally extinct in just two decades.’

TABLOID TV MEDICAL INVESTIGATION OF THE DAY. Lucille Ball took poppers.

FROM THE ROYAL ARCHIVES. Queen Elizabeth’s first Instagram post.

GAME CHANGING TECH OF THE DAY. 3D printing with light.

HOUSE TRACK OF THE DAY. Kindness featuring Robyn “Cry Everything”. ‘“Cry Everything” is a song myself and Robyn started together in 2014, and both of us have grown, cried and experienced joy & heaviness in that time. In a bittersweet way, I think only the current version of me could have finished this song, and that it’s a message of tenderness and understanding to a former self. Thank you to Todd Rundgren for letting us use his voice, and to you all for waiting for me to work out what I wanted to say when I came back to music. I’ve missed you! Cry Everything, co-written with @Robyn, is out now.’

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Fabricio Fernandes.