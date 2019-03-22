Jack Falahee Drops His Shirt to Show Off Two New Tatts

How to Get Away with Murder actor Jack Falahee shared a couple of new tattoos with his Instagram followers on Thursday night. The new ink was created by Generation8Tattoo.

As for what the new tatts mean, Falahee only shared an exchange on Instagram stories with his mother, who asked.

Falahee replied: “How many people I’ve murdered.”

Mom replied, “Oh htgawm?”

“No, just in general,” said Falahee.

“Ok that makes me feel great,” she replied.

In 2017, Falahee said that it’s “good fun” being a “sex symbol” and “rewarding” playing a gay man. The character of Connor Walsh, who is gay, has “100% open[ed his] eyes to the LGBTQ struggle and I can’t stress that enough,” Falahee explained to Fault. He identifies as straight, something he had only clarified directly because of the 2016 election result, and also as an avowed LGBTQ ally