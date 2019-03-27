Adam Lambert Goes Instagram Official with New Man

Adam Lambert shared photos of he and his new boyfriend, model Javi Costa Polo, on Instagram. The couple sat together at this year’s Oscars ceremony but this is the first time Lambert has posted a photo (several) of them together.

Lambert wrote “LUV U” in the caption and Costa replied “I love you” back.

One commenter asked, “So @adamlambert you’re finally making it official? You’re with @javicostapolo as a couple?”

And Lambert replied: “honey we have been official for months. IG isn’t the gatekeeper of our truth!”