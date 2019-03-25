Gay Church Janitor Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon’s ‘Beautiful’ Performance Flies at ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week: WATCH

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, the gay church janitor who vaulted into the hearts of the American Idol judges with his original song about getting into Heaven in his initial audition, proved he’s a contender by stunning again at Hollywood week .

Said Harmon, before performing Carole King’s “Beautiful” to a standing ovation: “I have very little to go back to [at home], because I don’t feel like me being openly gay and working at my dad’s church is accepted, so I’ve decided to leave.”

In related news, Jorgie, who came out as gay to his family in his initial audition, failed to make it past the Hollywood round.