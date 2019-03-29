JONAH, Donald Jr, Jordan Peele, Adam Lambert, Swamp Creature, Scary Stories, Amanda Lepore, Garfield Phones: HOT LINKS

GRAND RAPIDS. Trump rally offers a scary preview of 2020 campaign.

Within minutes of taking the stage, Pres. Trump celebrated the summary of the special counsel’s investigation with his supporters during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. https://t.co/gqvXiVCVO7 pic.twitter.com/vvp3QwCMfZ — ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2019

JONAH. Southern Poverty Law Center sues conversion therapy group that was ordered to disband for continuing operation under new name: ‘The Southern Poverty Law Center contends the Jewish Institute for Global Awareness is just a new name for JONAH, Jews Offering New Alternatives for Healing in Jersey City, which a jury found four years ago had “engaged in unconscionable commercial practices. JONAH promised clients they could overcome their sexual urges by requiring men to undress in front of other each and pummel effigies of their mothers, according to trial testimony. It was the first case in the nation to put the controversial practice on trial.’

“AOC SUCKS”. Donald Trump Jr. grins as crowd chants at Trump rally.

Ahead of Trump's rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Don Jr. told the crowd that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "three weeks ago didn't know the three branches of government" pic.twitter.com/ZyFNmfIDr3 March 28, 2019

WOW. Thousands of passengers stranded after budget airline goes under overnight.

MORE GLAAD. Adam Lambert introduced Lizzo at last night’s awards.

LADIES WHO PUNCH. Rosie O’Donnell dredges up feud with Kelly Ripa over Clay Aiken: “People around Kelly are confused why Rosie is bringing this up. This is absurd and offensive. Kelly has been supportive of and revered by the LGBTQ community,” another insider told Us. “She has such love for them and the feeling is returned.”

I’VE SEEN THAT MOVIE. Jordan Peele said he doesn’t see himself casting a white dude in his films.

SWAMPED. Creature from the Black Lagoon makes appearance at the confirmation hearing of Interior Secretary nominee David Bernhardt, thanks to Greenpeace.

Seen at Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearings for Trump appointee David Bernhardt, the nominee for interior secretary pic.twitter.com/G1xrDGF81h — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) March 28, 2019

SOLVED MYSTERY OF THE WEEK. Garfield phones washed up on a French shore for 35 years.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

MUSIC VIDEOS OF THE DAY. Amanda Lepore “Buckle Up”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Tyrell Desean by Lucas Murnaghan.