Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo Debate Whether Kellyanne Conway Should Be Allowed on CNN: ‘It’s Below the Dignity of This Network’ — WATCH

CNN anchor Don Lemon told fellow anchor Chris Cuomo that he doesn’t think it’s appropriate to allow Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway on the network to spew her lies.

Said Lemon: “She never answers a question. She berates you. She’s condescending. She uses our network to give her talking points. For me it feels beneath the dignity of this network to have someone on who just constantly lies and misconstrues things. And I feel like having someone on like that is giving them a platform that they have not earned.”

“If I held that standard I’d have very few people on the show,” Cuomo argued. “If you are going to limit who you have on the show to the people who only answer the questions and are truthful, you are going to be alone a lot of the time. Here’s what I think. She’s the president’s first choice for his defense. I believe he gets that right. That if this is who you put out to defend you, fine.”