‘Riverdale’ and ‘90210’ Star Luke Perry Dead at 52

Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke earlier this week.
TMZ reports on the death of the star, who rose to fame as heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210 and played Archie’s dad on the CW series Riverdale: ‘Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. As we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his Sherman Oaks, CA home. His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke … but apparently, the damage was too extensive.’
Perry’s rep Arnold Robinson told THR: “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”
Variety adds: ‘Coincidentally, the Perry was hospitalized the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of [90210], featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry had not been announced to return.’
View this post on Instagram
I knew Luke around the time this photo was taken. The original 90210 at the height of its success was my first real job and I was dazzled by it all. Luke was so warm and welcoming and wonderful. One time, he asked me to shave his chest hair because a sixteen year old wouldn’t have as much hair as 22 year old Luke did. I was so excited to shave this teen idol and nervously did exactly that, nicking him in the nipple. I was so embarrassed but he laughed and shrugged it off, couldn’t have cared less, with a half-smirk he mopped off the remaining shaving cream and went outside to learn how to dance the Hukilau for a beach club night scene. This one hurts. Sending love and prayers to his friends and family. RIP Coy Luther “Luke” Perry III.