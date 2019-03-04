‘Riverdale’ and ‘90210’ Star Luke Perry Dead at 52

Luke Perry in ‘Riverdale’ / CW

Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke earlier this week.

TMZ reports on the death of the star, who rose to fame as heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210 and played Archie’s dad on the CW series Riverdale: ‘Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. As we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his Sherman Oaks, CA home. His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke … but apparently, the damage was too extensive.’

Perry’s rep Arnold Robinson told THR: “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Variety adds: ‘Coincidentally, the Perry was hospitalized the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of [90210], featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry had not been announced to return.’

Luke Perry on the July 1992 cover of Vanity Fair. May his memory be a blessing pic.twitter.com/aMf3Fy6HdR March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob.



Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

Dylan. 💔💔💔 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 4, 2019

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019

Beyond stunned and heartbroken. Sending love and strength to his family and loved ones. Lucky enough to have spent time with him. He was such a good one. Rest In Peace #LukePerry 💔❤️ — Scott Wolf (@scottwolf) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019