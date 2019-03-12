Lynx, Zachary Quinto, Newseum Stonewall, Mitt Romney, Julianne Moore, Deutsche Bank, Kathy Griffin: HOT LINKS

GOT CASH. Mueller probe financed through September: ‘Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the team he assembled to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump and his associates have been funded through the end of September 2019, three U.S. officials said on Monday, an indication that the probe has funding to keep it going for months if need be.

SUBPOENAS. New York attorney general’s office subpoenas Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank for information on Trump Organization: “The inquiry opens a new front in the scrutiny of Deutsche Bank, one of the few lenders willing to do business with Donald J. Trump in recent years. The bank is already the subject of two congressional investigations and was examined last year by New York banking regulators, who took no action.”

SACK OF DOG____. Orlando Bloom shoves his dog in a sack to transport it around on his motorcycle.

HIGHER BUYER ED. Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among dozens charged in nationwide college entrance exam scandal: “Several NCAA D-1 college coaches and one college administrator have also been charged in the scandal. Documents show those indicted allegedly paid millions in bribes to get their children into elite colleges. Those colleges include Yale, Stanford and the University of Southern California. Arrest warrants have been issued.”

I GOT FIRED. Julianne Moore on why she wasn’t in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SIT DOWN OF THE DAY. Kathy Griffin and Kara Swisher at SXSW.

DAVID BOSSIE. Trump adviser says White House not ready for impeachment: “Do I see a killer team that is ready for the impeachment proceedings that are potentially coming … do I think the White House is ready? From a staff standpoint — I would say no,” Bossie said. “Do I believe they are in the process of getting ready? Yes.”

MARIELLE FRANCO. Two ex-cops arrested for murder of LGBT city councillor one year after it happened: “Retired military police officer Ronnie Lessa and and a former cop, Élcio Vieira de Queiroz, were apprehended at their residences on Tuesday. Lessa was charged with firing the four fatal shots into Franco’s head as well as the three shots that killed her driver.” Backstory HERE.

ALL THESE WISHES. Mitt Romney has an odd way of blowing out birthday candles.

This is the most bizarre technique for blowing out birthday candles that I’ve ever witnessed. Mitt Romney is a deeply weird dude. pic.twitter.com/kLGuJawDpv — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 12, 2019

BREAK-UP BACKWASH. Elizabeth Warren took big tech money while railing against it: ‘The Massachusetts Democrat, who is powering her presidential campaign with a bold proposal to break up the likes of Amazon, Google and Facebook, in September accepted a $2,700 contribution from Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer. But Sandberg, whose donation went unnoticed at the time, was just the biggest name from Silicon Valley to give to the senator: Warren took at least $90,000 from employees of Amazon, Google and Facebook alone between 2011 and 2018.’

RIP. Author Gillian Freeman: ‘Gillian Freeman, a British writer whose precise, richly detailed historical novels chronicled free spirits in Edwardian England and Nazi Germany, and who ventured outside the mainstream to write a pioneering study of pornography and a landmark work of gay literature, died Feb. 23 at a hospital in London. She was 89.’

ON DISPLAY. D.C.’s Newseum opens massive exhibit on Stonewall.

BURN IN HELL. What a gay man got told by a Lyft driver who picked him up after leaving the Newseum Stonewall exhibit.

SXSW. Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings premiere Nos4a2.

ACQUISITIONS. Disney sets March 20 closing date for 21st Century Fox acquisition.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS. Viral tweet makes immigrant’s donut shop dream come true: “Within hours, Billy’s post had been retweeted thousands of times, and the shop had sold out. As of Monday, the tweet had more than 300,000 retweets — including by actor James Woods, the Twitter company account and filmmaker Casey Neistat — and more than 600,000 likes.”

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — billy's donuts (@BillysDonutsHTX) March 9, 2019

ON THE LYNX. Maine man sees three rare lynx on road.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Hoverfly: “This colorful Hoverfly from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador is Ornidia obesa, Syrphidae on a Mexican sunflower, Tithonia diversifolia, Asteraceae. With their shiny metallic blue green colors they apparently mimic stinging orchid bees (Euglossini) which probably gives them an advantage in the struggle for survival by protecting them from hungry predators such as birds.”

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Baxter.