A Gay Man Searches For His Soulmate in Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Drama ‘Osmosis’ — WATCH

Netflix just released a trailer for its new sci-fi series Osmosis, which envisions a future in which artificial intelligence is used for date matching.

“In the series, technology has conquered the last frontier decoding true love,” Netflix wrote in 2017 when it announced it was acquiring the French series. “Digging deep into its users brain data, the new dating app ‘OSMOSIS’ can find a perfect match with 100% accuracy, turning the concept of an absolute soulmate into a reality. But is there a price to pay when letting an algorithm decide who you will love? When in exchange for this undying, ageless love, technology can access the innermost recesses of your mind — and the best kept secrets of your heart.”

In the new trailer, we see several of the show’s characters in the process of looking for love.