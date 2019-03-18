Phoenix Man Says ‘Mob’ of People Attacked Him in Anti-Gay Hate Crime

Police are investigating after a Phoenix man said he was the victim of a hate crime by a gang of people over the weekend. Cesar Marin said he was attacked by a group of people near Washington and First Streets in downtown Phoenix.

Wrote Marin on Facebook: “I was just gay bashed in downtown Phoenix. I was attacked by a mob of 10 people. It all started with 1 girl flicking her cigarette in my car and calling me a faggot. Before I knew it, I was surrounded in a hail of punches. One guy kicked me in the face when I fell down. The police are investigating and they have the cigarette the girl flicked into my car and a silver earing (Sic). I have a broken nose and a swollen face and bruised body. I’m home resting.”

Marin then responded to questions from people on his Facebook post, some of whom brought up the staged attack by Jussie Smollett.

“Frankly I have no idea why they did what they did,” Marin continued. “Only they could tell you that. All I know is when someone calls you a faggot and then attacks… That says a lot. The girl was jay walking, I braked and stopped so she could pass in front of me. She walked on my passenger side and did what I said above. I freaked out and said something like why did you do that, what’s wrong with you. I did a u turn cause of how close to the intersection I was. I pulled over fast. I didn’t want my car to catch fire as I saw red hot embers when she hit me with it. I got out of my car to get to the passenger side to look for the cigarette when the attack started so I was NOT pulled out.”

Added Marin: “How did they know I was gay? Well, I drive a Miata convertible which had the top down. I listen to flamboyantly gay music. I love Madonna, Cher, The Weather Girls, “It’s Raining men” MY favorite song in the whole world. Frankly I don’t remember the song. but my playlist consists of stuff like that. I do sing out loud when I drive and if that wasn’t enough, when she saw the back of my car, the equality sticker and gay rainbow sticker was a dead giveaway. I only remember when the attack started as I passed out and came to on the floor when a good Samaritan was shaking my shoulders asking if i was okay. I was spitting up a ton of blood and he put a bag of ice on my face. I heard him yelling at the people that attacked me. I blacked out a bit and remember being surrounded by paramedics and heard the voice of the good Samaritan telling the cops that he pulled people off of me and saw when they were stomping my face with their feet. He gave a description to the police. TO ALL THE ASS HATS THAT KEEP HARASSING ME! NO ONE HAD A MAGA HAT, NO ONE SAID ANYTHING ABOUT TRUMP!”

“Phoenix police are investigating the assault, but they haven’t confirmed whether they’re looking into it as a hate crime,” AZFamily.com reports.

Phoenix’s News 12 reported on the attack: