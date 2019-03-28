P!nk, Mueller Report, Tig Notaro, Galaxy Fold, Rand Paul, Adele, Giorgio Moroder, Chris Evans: HOT LINKS

300+ PAGES. The Mueller report is more than 300 pages long. “The total of 300-plus pages suggests that Mr. Mueller went well beyond the kind of bare-bones summary required by the Justice Department regulation governing his appointment and detailed his conclusions at length. And it raises questions about what Mr. Barr might have left out of the four dense pages he sent Congress.”

OKURRR. Toledo local news anchors destroy current slang once and for all.

RELEASE IT. Senator Rand Paul blocks resolution calling for the Mueller Report to be made public. “Paul objected because Klobuchar wouldn’t agree to amend the nonbinding resolution to include provisions calling for the public release of communications between several Obama-era officials including former President Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan.”

SHOW US THE MONEY. House Oversight Committee requests 10 years of Trump financial records: ‘House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., has requested a decade’s worth of President Donald Trump’s financial records from an accounting firm that prepared several years of financial statements for Trump, according to a letter Cummings sent on March 20, but which was only released on Wednesday.’

PIECES COMING? Adele hits the recording studio in NYC.

VIRGINIA. Gay University of Richmond student running for state senate: “He comes from Southern California and has only lived in Virginia’s 10th Senate District for seven months, but that hasn’t deterred an openly gay 23-year-old law student at the University of Richmond from pursuing elected office. Zachary Brown is hoping to unseat Republican state Sen. Glen Sturtevant (R-Richmond) in this November’s election.”

CHRIS EVANS. On Tom Brady: “I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter.”

RANKING OF THE DAY. Giorgio Moroder’s 20 greatest songs.

TRANS RIGHTS. Flags go up outside capitol offices. And Bernie Sanders was hit by Twitter followers for not ironing his.

Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country. We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities. pic.twitter.com/W6Esa16vzP — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 26, 2019

TECH TEST OF THE DAY. Samsung really wants you to know its phone can fold again and again.

ACCIDENTAL SEATMATES OF THE DAY. Stephen Colbert and Tig Notaro.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. P!nk “Hustle”.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Shag-carpet caterpillar from Ecuador: “This pretty Shag-carpet caterpillar (Prothysana or Tarchon felderi) of a moth in the Bombycidae or Apatelodidae family was filmed in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. Its bright colors (aposematic coloration) warn potential predators that it is unpalatable or even toxic or has venomous spines.”

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Takarid.