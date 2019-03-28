Puerto Rico Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Gay Conversion Therapy for Minors

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rossello has issued an executive order banning gay conversion therapy for minors.

Said Rossello in a statement: “As a father, as a scientist, and as the Governor for everyone in Puerto Rico, I firmly believe that the idea that there are people in our society who need treatment because of their gender identity or whom they love is not only absurd, it is harmful to so many children and young adults who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. I strive for Puerto Rico to be a society in which everyone, regardless of whom they love, can be accepted and live without fear of persecution. This includes society’s most vulnerable, our children, who should be supported and loved. Conversion therapy in no way benefits anybody, it only causes unimaginable pain and suffering.”