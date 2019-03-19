Queer Eye’s Fab Five Talk Squirrels, Marie Kondo, and Body Waxing with Jimmy Kimmel: WATCH

Four of Queer Eye‘s Fab Five joined Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night.

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France spoke with Kimmel about watching themselves on the show, body waxing, and the pronunciation of the word “squirrel.”

They also talked about a viral photo Antoni appeared in with Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale which became a meme, which one of them is the worst driver, traveling internationally (“It’s pretty funny to hear Jonathan say ‘Yaass queen’ in Japanese”), and what they think of organization maven Marie Kondo.

But first, they made over “beloved parking lot security guard” Guillermo, giving some help with a sexy walk, confidence, finding healthy options at the craft service table, and making an excellent Tequila Sunrise. He also got a new look:

And here’s the interview: