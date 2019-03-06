R. Kelly Explodes at Gayle King in First Interview Since Arrest on Sex Abuse Charges: WATCH

Singer R. Kelly say down with Gayle King for his first interview since being arrested on 10 charges of aggravated sexual abuse related to four women, three of them minors. The interview turned emotional.

Kelly blew up, pointing at the camera, and screaming: “How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I been through in my way, way past, to hold somebody, let alone, 4, 5, 6, 50 you said. How stupid would it be? … Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through, ‘Oh, right now I just think I need to be a monster, hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out!’”