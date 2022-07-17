R. Kelly Told His Doctor He Wasn’t Gay After Male Accuser Claimed Singer Picked Him Up At McDonald’s

mega

R. Kelly told a doctor that he only had sexual interests in women months after a male accuser came forward in court, Radar has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking psychiatric evaluation submitted by Kelly’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing last month. The report was dated June 13, 2022.

Kelly hoped the report — which laid out his childhood abuse and detailed his background — would convince the judge he wasn’t a monster who deserved decades behind bars. The judge wasn’t swayed and ordered Kelly to serve 30 years in prison.

The report contained several bombshells including Kelly’s claim a 15-year-old Aaliyah was the one who wanted to get married back in 1994. The singer was 27 at the time and allegedly paid off a state official to obtain a fake ID.

Kelly also claimed that he was the victim of sexual abuse as a child and struggled to fit in as a kid.

The doctor also questioned Kelly about his sexuality. The report said, “Mr. Kelly identified his adult sexual interest as heterosexual.”

He said, “Kelly rated himself a one on the Kinsey Scale. A score of one is defined, by Kinsey, as the overwhelming majority of sexual attraction, desire, fantasy or activity is with members of the opposite sex (heterosexual); homosexual experiences are infrequent and largely experimental.”

The answer is interesting given Kelly’s male accuser Louis’ testimony in court during his 2021 trial. He told the jury that Kelly approached him while he was working the drive-thru at a local McDonald’s.

Louis said when he was 17 Kelly slipped him his phone number and invited him back to the recording studio. The accuser said Kelly asked him what he was willing to do to make it in the music industry.

He said Kelly then asked him if he had “fantasies” about other men before the singer proceeded to perform oral sex on him.

Louis told the jury, “He just told me we had to keep it between me and him.” He said Kelly forced him to call him “daddy” and filmed their sexual encounters.

During one of their hangouts, Louis said he brought his 16-year-old male friend which Kelly liked. The singer reportedly told Louis to keep bringing that friend with him. Kelly allegedly formed a relationship with Louis’ friend and had sex with him.

Despite the claims, Kelly stood by his claim that he wasn’t attracted to men when questioned by the doctor.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelly was recently transported from New York to Chicago where he will have to deal with a second criminal trial over separate charges.