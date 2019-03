In an “only in New York” moment, the E train subway station broke into a spontaneous dance party following a Robyn concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, as hundreds of people sang along to the singer’s hit “Dancing On My Own”.

#Robyn Afterparty at the E train station after the @robynkonichiwa show at MSG pic.twitter.com/qBCSrPuT9N — Triszh Hermogenes (@triszhermogenes) March 9, 2019

News of the event got back to the Swedish pop star.

Robyn posted about the after-party on Instagram, writing “

I’m overwhelmed. Someone just posted this video and I can’t believe the love in this subway station. Thank you New York ♥️”