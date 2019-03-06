Russell Tovey, Bake Off, Trans Troops, Ketamine, Ariana Grande, White Whales, AOC, Luke Evans: HOT LINKS

64 PERCENT. The percentage of voters that say Trump is a criminal. “President Donald Trump committed crimes before he became president, American voters say 64 – 24 percent in a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today.”

Anti-gay baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop.

JACK PHILLIPS. Masterpiece Cakeshop anti-gay baker and state of Colorado agree to end litigation: “Under the terms of the agreement, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission will voluntarily dismiss the state administrative action against Masterpiece Cakeshop and its owner, Jack Phillips, and Mr. Phillips will voluntarily dismiss his federal court case against the State. Each side will bear their own costs and attorneys’ fees. This agreement does not affect the ability of Autumn Scardina, the complainant in the state administrative case, to pursue a claim on her own.”

TRANSGENDER TROOPS. Former secretaries of the Air Force, Army and Navy, and instructors at the Air Force and Coast Guard academies say Defense officials lied to Congress about transgender troops. “Both the written and verbal testimony introduced deceptive, erroneous, and false assertions about the ostensible risk that gender dysphoria poses to readiness and deployment and about standards that [the Department of Defense] plans to apply to transgender service members.”

ESKETAMINE. FDA approves ketamine nasal spray to treat depression: ‘The Johnson & Johnson nasal spray is a variation of the anesthetic ketamine — a pain reliever that was widely abused as a street drug, Special K, in the 1980s and 1990s. The newly approved drug by the FDA is the first major depression treatment to reach the U.S. market in decades.’

FDA approves esketamine nasal spray, the first new major depression drug in more than 30 years https://t.co/sTz5T3y2XD by @catherineshu pic.twitter.com/gcUylcZdKu March 6, 2019

ARIANA GRANDE MACCHIATO? “Thank U, Next” singer inks deal with Starbucks.

AOC. Ocasio-Cortez says she wasn’t invited to Bernie Sanders’ kick-off rally.

Is Rep. @AOC ready to endorse a presidential candidate? A day after @BernieSanders came to Brooklyn, she told @errollouis where she stands on 2020. pic.twitter.com/EqrFQjCmb8 — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) March 5, 2019

NEBRASKA. Bill that would have given protections to LGBTQ workers fails again after debate: “The bill (LB627) that would ensure workers couldn’t be fired or discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will be put aside for the rest of the session, unless its sponsor, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, can find enough votes — 33 — to break a filibuster.”

SYDNEY. Homophobic and transphobic flyers appear around the city ahead of NSW election.

BLAZING. Luke Evans is handsoming all over London.

LEAVING NEVERLAND. Paris Jackson does not believe MJ’s accusers.

GENDER NEUTRAL. Piers Morgan blasted Florida parent for raising their kid gender neutral.

‘Isn’t it toxic and bizarre that at two years old we are telling someone that you are a boy because of your anatomy?’



A gender-neutral family from Florida are rising their child as a ‘theyby’. The parents say they will let the child discover their own gender later on in life. pic.twitter.com/MyioOS2Rvk — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 6, 2019

CLIMATE CHANGE. Arctic animals changing feeding habits due to warming temperatures, new study of whales and seals finds: ‘The data showed that two decades ago, both species spent around half their time foraging at glacier fronts and eating a diet dominated by polar cod. But ringed seals now spend “significantly higher proportions of time near tidal glacier fronts” while the white whales had the opposite response and had moved elsewhere to look for food. “Tidal glacier fronts appear to be serving as Arctic ‘refugia’ for RS (ringed seals), explaining why this species has increased the amount of time spent near glaciers,” the study said. White whales meanwhile now “have larger home ranges and spent less time near glacier fronts and more time in the centre of fjords”.”

TEASER OF THE DAY. Russell Tovey is set to enter the Great British Bake Off tent to stand up to cancer.

Next week on The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off:@JamesAcaster@Michkeegan@RussellTovey@Rylan

Join us for more baking mayhem next Tuesday at 8pm on @Channel4! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/DvoTHug9UE — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 5, 2019

QUEER EYE SUBJECTS OF THE DAY. Queer Eye Season 3 introduces the people it is set to transforme.

SICKENING MEAL OF THE DAY. The Jonas Brothers eat bird saliva.

HUMP DAY HOTTIES. Mauro Gama and Davi.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtjtOnFH15I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" data-instgrm-version="12″ style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtjtOnFH15I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram Mais um mês de uma vida inteira com você. Obrigado por ser tudo que você é pra mim ♥️ feliz nosso dia 🤤 te amo sem limites ❤️ A post shared by Davidson, David ou Davi (@davieiira) on Feb 6, 2019 at 2:57pm PST