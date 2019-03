Sean Hayes trolled Jussie Smollett as he accepted an award from GLAAD at its Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Said Hayes: “I’ve been getting in shape for tonight with the Jussie Smollett workout. You hire two trainers and sweat [for] eight weeks. It wipes out all your belly fat and credibility.”

Hayes was presented with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award by actress Allison Janney.