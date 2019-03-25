The Trailer for ‘Special’, Netflix’s Jim Parsons-Produced Comedy About a Gay Man with Cerebral Palsy, is Here: WATCH

Last month we reported that Netflix had ordered an 8-episode comedy series produced by Jim Parson’s That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros’ Digital Networks’ Stage 13 about a gay man with cerebral palsy. Now we have the official trailer ahead of the series premiere on April 12.

Special is loosely adapted from star Ryan O’Connell’s book I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.

The series plotline: “Special is a distinctive and uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. After years of dead-end internships, working in his pajamas as a blogger and communicating mostly via text, Ryan eventually figured out how to take his life from bleak to chic and began limping towards adulthood. “