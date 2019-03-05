‘Superstore,’ ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Lock up the throwing wine, because the Real Housewives of New York City are back for season 11 Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo. After death, divorce, prison, a sinking ship and JOVANI, who knows what these ladies will get up to next!

The GLAAD Media Award-nominated series Superstore makes its midseason return Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Mateo, portrayed by out actor Nico Santos, and Jonah take up politics in the new episode.

RuPaul’s Drag Race rolls on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1. The fourteen remaining queens continue their quest for the crown in a group film satire challenge, creating Good God Girl, Get Out and Why It Gotta Be Black … Panther.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, author Margaret Atwood, activist Tarana Burke and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are honored at the 2019 Trailblazer Honors Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Logo.

People Magazine’s (and our) pick for sexiest man alive, Idris Elba, takes the reigns this week as host of Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The smoldering star certainly has a sense of humor, as evidenced in the clip above, but, honestly, we’re just happy to look at him for 90 minutes.

What are you watching this week on TV?