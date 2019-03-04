Gay Valedictorian Disowned by Parents Launches Foundation to Help Other Kids Like Him Get to School

A ‘good news’ update for you!

Seth Owen, the 18-year-old gay teen from Jacksonville, Florida and the co-valedictorian of his high school class, who was thrown out of his home last year by his parents after refusing to abide by their religion, is doing well at Georgetown University where he enrolled after the school offered him a full scholarship. Owen is also working for U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park in D.C..

Owen’s situation first came to the public’s attention when one of his high school teachers launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $140,000 to help him get to school. Georgetown got word of it and offered him a full aid package.

Now Owen is giving back. In an update, he writes that he has officially launched “Unbroken Horizons”, a scholarship foundation meant to help kids who were marginalized like he was get an education.

“I am taking a moment out of my day studying at Georgetown University and working at the United States Capitol building for Florida Representative Stephanie Murphy to thank you once more for all of your incredible generosity to help me achieve my dream of getting to college,” wrote Owen in an update. “Each and every day, I am humbled by the opportunities I find in our nation’s capital. Thank you!”

Added Owen: “To whom much is given, much is expected, and I have taken on the responsibility of working to help other young people in similar situations as mine. Because of this, I have founded the Unbroken Horizons Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit created to help students in marginalized communities access post-secondary education. Today, we are launching the foundation with an initial investment of $25,000 from a generous donation from Ellen DeGeneres and the Ellen Show. We also invite you to support the efforts of the foundation by checking out our new GoFundMe page and making a generous contribution: https://www.gofundme.com/unbrokenhorizons”

“I am committed to raising as much as possible to help more kids get to college,” he continued. “The more we raise, the more we can help! If you are a high school senior and are interested in applying for a grant from the Unbroken Horizons Scholarship Foundation, please submit your application here: https://www.unbrokenhorizons.org/apply/ Thank you so much for all of your love and encouragement along the way, and I look forward to paying that forward to many more young, aspiring college students as they reach for the stars! “

