Wade Robson, Ben Platt P!nk, Jimmy Carter, Cardi B, Nathan Westling, United Airlines, Patrick Crowley: HOT LINKS

94.172. Jimmy Carter just became the longest-living president. ‘The record comes more than three years after Mr. Carter announced that he would receive treatment for cancer that had been discovered in his brain.’

OKURRR. Cardi B wants to trademark it.

NATHAN WESTLING. Top model comes out as transgender. “He hasn’t sprouted any facial hair, to his mild disappointment, but otherwise Westling looks like just another Santa Monica skater boy — albeit one with an otherworldly beauty about him.”

ROGER STONE. I plead the Fifth. ‘Roger Stone is declining to cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee’s request for documents in its investigation into President Trump‘s administration, business and campaign, citing his Fifth Amendment rights. In a letter sent to the committee on Monday and obtained by The Hill, Stone’s attorney wrote that his client won’t produce the requested documents “on the advice of counsel.”

UNSPECIFIED. United Airlines to begin offering nonbinary options on tickets: ‘The effort comes as two big trade groups – Airlines for America (A4A) in the USA and the global International Air Transport Association (IATA) – have recently approved a new international best-practices standard that suggests accommodation for travelers using “non-binary IDs.” The suggested standard will create an option for “unspecified” or “undisclosed” for passengers booking tickets. That option would be in addition to the options for “male” or “female.”’

OBSESSED. Trump still wants Hillary “locked up”.

THINK ABOUT IT. George Conway continues his anti-Trump tweetstorm. “THINK about the fact that we don’t just have a mentally unstable president—but a president who thinks he needs to be re-elected to avoid being indicted. (At least in that one respect his thinking is clear.)”

ALABAMA. Senate passes bill that would end all marriage licenses: ‘Instead of issuing marriage licenses, two people getting married would submit affidavits or forms to a probate judge, who would then record the marriage. The marriage would be considered to take place the day the individuals signed the affidavit. It would also eliminate the requirement for a ceremony for nuptials.’

TENNESSEE. “License to discriminate” bill advances in House.

MINNESOTA. Rep. Ilhan Omar rallies for bill banning gay conversion therapy: ‘Omar spoke Thursday on the state Capitol steps to a crowd that marched from OutFront Minnesota’s seventh annual Youth Summit at Saint Paul College. The Minnesota Democrat called gay conversion therapy “torture” and said it should no longer be a legal practice in Minnesota or in any other state.’

NEW COUPLE ALERT? Lady Gaga and…. Jeremy Renner?

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

PATRICK CROWLEY. New accusers speak out after Billboard Pride editor fired for sexually harassing artists: ‘The accusers are all up-and-coming artists in the music industry, and most are queer people of color. Those who have spoken out include Michael Medrano, a Los Angeles-based indie pop artist; Kisos, a New York-based publicist and musician; Alextbh, a queer artist in Malaysia; and Mosayac, a Nashville singer. The majority claim Crowley requested nude photographs through private messages on social media — although, in the case of Kisos, the alleged request was for a meeting to “Netflix and chill” after the pair met at a networking event.’

ANTONI POROWSKI. How I met my boyfriend.

THE POLITICIAN. Ryan Murphy series starring Ben Platt will premiere on September 27.

WADE ROBSON. Sexual abuse accuser on boycotting Michael Jackson’s music: “That’s not really my concern, I mean, that’s everybody’s individual journey, you know? If I have any hope it’s just that we question, in general, who it is that we’re worshiping and why so it’s beyond Michael.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. P!nk “Walk Me Home”. “The music video was directed by The Greatest Showman‘s Michael Gracey, and co-directed by Stuart Bowen. Her upcoming eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, will be released on April 26.

FRIDAY FLASH. Titus Fauntleroy.