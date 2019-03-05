57 Festive Photos from This Year’s Winter Party in Miami Beach

This year’s Winter Party Festival produced by the National LGBTQ Task Force took place in Miami Beach last week and expected to raise an amount close to last year’s $215,000 for the Task Force and services and organizations in South Florida in partnership with the LGBTQ Community Fund at the Miami Foundation.

The week drew more than 10,000 attendees from around the world for a series of beach and cocktail parties, stage shows, and health advocacy programs. Organizers shared some colorful photos from the events which included a WorldPride-sponsored beach party at 12th Street and Ocean Drive and events at Nikki Beach Club, Palace, The Hangar, and the James L. Knight Center.