Aloe Blacc, Ron Burkle, Michael Avenatti, James Cooper, Julian Assange, Tom Ellis, Sean Patrick Maloney, XXL: HOT LINKS

INQUIRING MINDS. Clinton ally Ron Burkle said to be in talks to buy National Enquirer: “While representatives of The Enquirer, which is owned by American Media Inc., are deep in their negotiations with Mr. Burkle, the deal could still fall apart, said the two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations. Representatives for Mr. Burkle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

DISAPPROVAL RATING. Trump tweets false approval rating:

I’m the Director of @GUPolitics & this graphic is incorrect.



The Battleground Poll shows 58% approval on the economy.



But it shows only 43% overall approval, & 52% disapproval.



The 55% number is the President’s unfavorable rating. (Only 40% favorable.)https://t.co/a00b6ljiJl https://t.co/nntXuHaUKj April 11, 2019

MICHAEL AVENATTI. Former Stormy Daniels lawyer is hit with 36 more charges from a federal grand jury: “The 61-page Southern California indictment alleges Avenatti embezzled from a paraplegic man and four other clients and deceived them by shuffling money between accounts to pay off small portions of what they were due to lull them into thinking they were getting paid. Avenatti, 48, is also charged with not paying personal income taxes, not paying taxes for his various businesses, including two law firms, and pocketing payroll taxes from the Tully’s Coffee chain that he owned, the indictment said.”

BEN SASSE. Assange deserves a life sentence in prison: “This arrest is good news for freedom-loving people. Julian Assange has long been a wicked tool of Vladimir Putin and the Russian intelligence services. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

This arrest is good news for freedom-loving people. Julian Assange has long been a wicked tool of Vladimir Putin and the Russian intelligence services. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.https://t.co/LJAQeKhrj6 https://t.co/LQpoOoTv1y — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) April 11, 2019

PAMELA ANDERSON. Former Baywatch actress rushes to defend Assange, trash Trump: “How could you UK?”

CHELSEA MANNING. NBC News anchor misgenders convicted Wikileaker and transgender former army veteran.

BRUNEI. Princess Cruises to drop calls to Brunei: “Princess Cruises is aware of the news stories circulating about the country of Brunei and the discriminatory views of the country leader towards the LGBTQ community,” the cruise line said in a statement provided to Travel Agent. “Although we have no calls to Brunei in 2019, we are looking at one itinerary in May 2020 and another in January 2021 that currently include a port call to Brunei, with the intention to make changes to those itineraries. At Princess Cruises we celebrate diversity and equality and would avoid any location where any guests are not treated with dignity and respect.”

OKLAHOMA CITY. First gay City Councilman takes office: “James Cooper was sworn in Tuesday along with other council members elected in February. Mayor David Holt joined LGBT advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma and dozens of people waiving rainbow flags Monday during Cooper’s celebratory walk to City Hall, where he thanked them for their support.”

GET WELL SOON. Elton John is in a wheelchair.

TEXAS. Republicans hold hearing that would make abortion punishable by death.

MARYANNE TRUMP BARRY. Trump’s sister retires: “President Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, has retired as a federal appellate judge, ending an investigation into whether she violated judicial conduct rules by participating in fraudulent tax schemes with her siblings.”

SEAN PATRICK MALONEY. I love Mayor Pete but I’m a Beto guy.

THROWBACK OF THE DAY. Dennis Quaid.

LONDON. XXL nightclub under threat.

MOUNT VERNON. Trump blasts George Washington for not putting his name on it: “If he was smart, he would’ve put his name on it. You’ve got to put your name on stuff or no one remembers you.”

COVER OF THE DAY. Lizzo covers Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Avicii featuring Aloe Blacc “SOS”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Lion King.

DEPLORABLE OF THE DAY. “I was on a Spirit Airlines flight to Newark. This passenger was intoxicated and upset. The flight attendant commented on turning off her mobile device and she got mad and started yelling.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Lil Peep & ILoveMakonnen feat. Fall Out Boy – “I’ve Been Waiting”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Tom Ellis in the trailer for Lucifer Season 4.