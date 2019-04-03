Ben Platt and James Corden Chronicle a Lifelong Bromance in 12 Songs and One Impressive Take: WATCH

Ben Platt and James Corden pulled off a seriously impressive sketch on Tuesday night involving 9 different sets and 12 songs, telling the story of a lifelong bromance in a single take.

In related news, Platt spoke to the Daily Beast about his sexuality, telling the publication that he doesn’t want it to overshadow his music.

Said Platt: “I love that a byproduct has been being able to be representation for the queer community and to show that’s very much part of who I am, but also I don’t want that to replace the music itself.”

The Daily Beast adds: ‘To prepare, he studied what has worked for other openly gay artists, especially Brandi Carlile, whose queerness is “part of the tapestry rather than the tapestry itself,” he said. Carlile, for instance, is openly gay, married to actress Catherine Shepherd and raising two daughters. She also happens to be a stellar Americana, bluegrass musician—an unexpected place for a queer artist to succeed. That’s the career Platt desires. “Hopefully, music and otherwise, we’re getting to the point where it’s part of an assumed reality,” Platt says. “I’m Jewish, from New York and also like dudes.”’