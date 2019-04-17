Beychella,’Lunatics’, ‘Snatch Game’, ‘Amazing Race’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Bow down, because the Queen has a new Netflix special Wednesday. Journey behind the scenes of Beyoncé’s history-making 2018 Coachella performance in the new film, Homecoming.

Vlogger Tyler Oakley returns with Korey Kuhl to compete on season 31 of The Amazing Race Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The season is bringing back fan-favorite teams, including the Psychobabble podcast co-hosts.

Pack your Dramamine, because RuPaul’s Drag Race is talking Snatch Game to SEA. Who will the season 11 ladies choose to impersonate this time? Find out Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

Summer Heights High writer/creator/star Chris Lilley is back with a whole new spate of weirdos in Lunatics, premiering Friday on Netflix. From a lesbian pet-psychic to a freakishly tall college freshman, Lilley crafts daft characters like only he can.

Get ready to get vulnerable with a new special from Brené Brown. Premiering Friday, The Call to Courage is her signature blend of therapy, comedy and TED Talk.

What are you watching this week on TV?