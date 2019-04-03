‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Ends, ‘Sabrina’ Returns, ‘Will & Grace’ Wedding, Kit Harington and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Another season of the rebooted Will & Grace comes to a close with the big, gay wedding of Jack and Estefan. Hilarity ensues Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Beloved TV-musical Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ends a triumphant four-season run Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW followed by a concert special. The series broke ground with star Rachel Bloom’s hilarious approach to the genre and the nuanced handling of Darryl’s bisexuality. Check out his fan favorite performance of “Getting Bi” above.

The dark, sexy reimagining of everyone’s favorite comic book witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, returns to Netflix Friday. Among the returning witches and wizards is Sabrina’s pansexual cousin Ambrose, played by Chance Perdomo.

Captain Marvel fans should tune in to Unicorn Store, a new film dropping on Netflix Friday. The coming-of-age tale stars Brie Larson (in her directorial debut), as well as her Captain Marvel co-star, Nick Fury himself, Samuel Jackson.

W̶i̶n̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶c̶o̶m̶i̶n̶g̶

We’re just a few short weeks away from the return of Game of Thrones on HBO. Until then, enjoy the sight of Kit Harrington hosting Saturday Night Live 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

