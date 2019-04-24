Academic Claims She Has Invented a Cure for Homosexuality: A Suppository That Kills the Semen-Eating Anal Worm Responsible for Excessive Sexual Urges — WATCH

An academic in Kuwait, where gay sex is criminalized, claimed that she has found a cure for homosexuality: a suppository that will kill the sperm-eating anal worm that facilitates excessive sexual urges.

Kuwaiti Academic Dr. Mariam Al-Sohel Invents Anal Suppositories That "Cure" Homosexuality Based on Islamic "Prophetic Medicine" pic.twitter.com/xPmO8kw9di — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 23, 2019

Said Dr. Mariam Al-Sohel on the talk show The Scope (which is apparently a batsh*t crazy version of The View): “This is science, so there is nothing to be ashamed of. The sexual urge develops when a person is sexually attacked, and afterward it persists because there is an anal worm that feeds on semen.

Longtime British activist Peter Tatchell told the Jerusalem Post: “This takes gay ‘conversion therapy’ and quack medicine to new heights of absurdity. Anal worms that feed on sperm and make men gay? Foods that make them masculine and straight? This is the most bizarre homophobic nonsense that I have heard in ages. On a sinister level, it is another outrageous Islamic-inspired attempt to eradicate same-sex desires. This academic is mirroring failed Nazi attempts to cure homosexuality.”