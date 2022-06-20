Kuwait: Public must help ‘monitor’ LGBT+ flags, signs

Published by

Al-Araby

Kuwait wants its general public to report to authorities if they see the pride flag, as part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on any LGBTQ+ symbolism in the Gulf state. The Arabic hashtag “Take part in monitoring” went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms as the Ministry of Trade and Industry shared a picture of a rainbow alongside the multi-coloured pride flag, telling people to recognise the difference. #شارك_في_الرقابة pic.twitter.com/ShONk09NmA — وزارة التجارة (@mociq8) On the right the poster reads in Arabic “the flag which violates public morals includes only six colours…

