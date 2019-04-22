Gay Former Diplomat Dan Baer Announces Historic Run for Cory Gardner’s Senate Seat

Dan Baer former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and deputy assistant secretary of state, has announced he’s running for the U.S. Senate to defeat incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in Colorado. Baer is pictured below, with husband Brian Walsh.

The Denver Post reports: ‘“The idea that I could run for office as a gay person in Colorado, in the ’90s, was far-fetched,” said Baer, now 42 years old, at his home in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood on Monday. But 2019 looks a lot different than 1992 and Baer is now running for U.S. Senate, joining a crowded Democratic field that hopes to defeat Sen. Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, next November. If successful, Baer would be the first openly gay man elected to the Senate.’