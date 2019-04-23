Lizzo, Don McGahn, Queen Elizabeth, Pete Buttigieg, Netanyahu, Freddie Mercury, Earth’s Animals: HOT LINKS

KRUGMAN. The great American abdication.

LYRA MCKEE. 57-year-old woman arrested for murder of Northern Ireland LGBTQ journalist. ‘McKee, 29, was shot in the Creggan area of Londonderry in what police in Northern Ireland described as a “terrorist attack.” The prominent freelance journalist had written for publications including The Atlantic and Buzzfeed News.’

Friends of slain journalist Lyra McKee have put red paint handprints over the front of dissident republican HQ Junior McDaid House in #Derry in protest over the murder of the 29-year-old #LyraMcKee pic.twitter.com/jzhnTM0GcX April 22, 2019

DON MCGAHN. Trump and Giuliani amp up attacks: “Mr. Giuliani’s attacks on Mr. McGahn have unnerved some senior White House officials, who have argued privately that the president and his legal team should stop drawing attention to damaging episodes in the report, according to two people close to the White House. But Mr. Trump has privately complained about the accounts, particularly the ones given by Mr. McGahn, and has said the only way to protect himself from impeachment is to attack Mr. Mueller and Mr. McGahn, the people said.”

EXILED? Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan going to Africa?

DREAM SCENARIO? Former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart says Trump being in office for two more years is a dream scenario for Dems.

NATIONAL HERO. Maltese excitement builds for Pete Buttigieg: “But on the tiny European island, the Maltese are already making plans for what they will do if their favorite son’s son, Pete Buttigieg, is elected as the next U.S. president. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has even officially endorsed Buttigieg’s candidacy and has said he is proud to call him a friend.”

POLLS. Buttigieg climbs in New Hampshire: “The latest Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire finds Sanders at 30 percent, followed by Biden at 18 percent and Buttigieg at 15 percent. No other candidate has more than 5 percent support. Seventy-seven percent of Democrats said they’re still trying to decide who to support.”



THE IDIOT ABROAD. Trump invited for formal state visit by Queen Elizabeth.

ISRAEL. Netanyahu planning to name Golan Heights town after Trump: “After the Passover holiday I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump.”

ממשיך לטייל עם המשפחה ברמת הגולן. לכבוד הנשיא טראמפ שהכיר בריבונות ישראל על הגולן, בקרוב אקרא ליישוב ברמת הגולן על שמו. חג שמח! pic.twitter.com/pnwngkr4XO — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 23, 2019

WE MAKE YOUR BED. Undocumented immigrant housekeeper slams Stephen Miller: “When Stephen Miller goes to sleep at Trump properties, like Bedminster [Trump’s golf club in New Jersey], he is sleeping in a bed made by undocumented immigrants. When he wakes up, he is fed by them. The same is true for the Trump family. They rely on our labor even as the attack us and our communities. What a bunch of hypocrites. Cruel, demeaning hypocrites.”

QUEENING OUT. Rare handwritten Freddie Mercury setlist up for sale.

IT WAS BOLD. Lizzo tells Busy Philipps about that time she slid into Drake’s DMs. “I was drunk and I was just like, ‘Let’s just see if this motherf—er can sing…”

OVER EASY. The Jonas Brothers offer up their butts for new album cover.

‘BEST OF’ VIDEO OF THE DAY. Netflix nature docs.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Tortoise beetles, Cassidinae own their name to the carapace under which they can find shelter like a tortoise, with the difference that their carapace can open for flight.

TOO STEAMY FOR TUESDAY. Bruno De Abreu Rangel