FOX News to Host Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg will be the third Democrat to sit down for a Town Hall with FOX News, the network announced on Tuesday. Bernie Sanders appeared in a town hall on April 15 and Amy Klobuchar’s will air in two weeks.

Politico reports: ‘“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace will moderate the [Buttigieg] town hall, which is set for May 19 in Claremont, N.H. Fox was slow to jump into the 2020 town hall game, hosting its first 2020 event earlier this month after ceding much of that territory to its cable rivals CNN and MSNBC, but it has rolled out events with three Democratic candidates in the past three weeks.’